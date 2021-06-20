Ubex (UBEX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $433,497.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Ubex has a market cap of $1.25 million and $433,497.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00012332 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00156349 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001025 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000546 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,947,475,317 coins and its circulating supply is 3,329,856,565 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

