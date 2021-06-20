UBS Group AG Acquires 596,921 Shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,437,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 596,921 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.29% of Colony Capital worth $9,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLNY. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 440.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 320,735 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 21,555 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colony Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Colony Capital by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Colony Capital by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 302,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 225,168 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

Shares of CLNY stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02. Colony Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $8.27.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.31). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 192.01% and a negative return on equity of 41.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Colony Capital Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.