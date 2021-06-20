UBS Group AG Has $8.30 Million Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

UBS Group AG grew its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,308 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of American Campus Communities worth $8,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,528,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 676,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,724,000 after acquiring an additional 429,910 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,818,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,206,000 after acquiring an additional 414,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,191,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,505,000 after acquiring an additional 356,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 630,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,945,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Campus Communities news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,197.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. American Campus Communities’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.95%.

ACC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

