UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.20% of UniFirst worth $8,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in UniFirst by 8.0% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in UniFirst by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in UniFirst by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UniFirst by 362.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in UniFirst by 0.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $217,895.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,379.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $111,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,161 shares of company stock valued at $478,661. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of UNF opened at $224.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.46. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $160.70 and a 12-month high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.47 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 7.19%. Equities analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

