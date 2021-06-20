UBS Group AG Trims Stake in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 140,907 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.77% of Omeros worth $8,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMER. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,384,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,910,000 after acquiring an additional 495,817 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Omeros in the 4th quarter worth about $4,732,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Omeros by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 50,521 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Omeros by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 963,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after buying an additional 49,390 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Omeros by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 96,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 43,125 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. WBB Securities raised their price target on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Omeros presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

NASDAQ OMER opened at $15.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $938.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.83. Omeros Co. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 million. Omeros’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $1,295,415.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,828,771.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $553,577.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,998,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,326 shares of company stock worth $2,398,162 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

