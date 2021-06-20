UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,693,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.92% of UDR worth $249,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in UDR by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in UDR by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 197,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 88,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in UDR by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,419,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,563,000 after purchasing an additional 116,706 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

NYSE UDR opened at $48.23 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $50.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.74.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $3,543,800 in the last 90 days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.