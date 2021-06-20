UGAS Market Capitalization Achieves $2.20 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One UGAS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, UGAS has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. UGAS has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $690,344.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UGAS alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00059094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00024349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.51 or 0.00742555 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00043876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00083716 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.