Ultra Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.61 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Ultra has a market cap of $141.03 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 35.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,499.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.98 or 0.01543257 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.75 or 0.00435089 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00061725 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000918 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00016007 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002655 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 187.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,789,762 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

