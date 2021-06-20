Umbrella Network (UMB) Trading Up 14.9% This Week

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00008695 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016373 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00021365 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

