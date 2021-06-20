Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) Market Cap Hits $209,352.65

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 20th. Unicly Genesis Collection has a market capitalization of $209,352.65 and $4,382.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00058532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00133929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00176773 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.55 or 0.00867539 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,860.58 or 1.00177594 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Genesis Collection directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly Genesis Collection should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unicly Genesis Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

