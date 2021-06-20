UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $454.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to report sales of $454.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $452.09 million to $456.00 million. UniFirst posted sales of $445.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, June 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $449.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.47 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $38,320.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,671.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $217,895.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,379.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,161 shares of company stock valued at $478,661 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,287,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,636,000 after buying an additional 116,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNF stock opened at $224.51 on Friday. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $160.70 and a 52-week high of $258.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

