UniLend Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.15 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002571 BTC on exchanges. UniLend has a market cap of $24.00 million and $2.15 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00060745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00024467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.34 or 0.00768201 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00044346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00083931 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,134,300 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

