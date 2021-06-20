uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $212.65 Million

Analysts forecast that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will announce $212.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $458.50 million. uniQure reported sales of $1.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13,708.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year sales of $339.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.00 million to $551.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $160.27 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $248.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.02). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 57.38% and a negative net margin of 366.00%. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. uniQure’s quarterly revenue was up 336.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QURE. UBS Group started coverage on uniQure in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on uniQure in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital increased their price target on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.56.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $72,652.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,522,202.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,600 shares of company stock valued at $874,087. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in uniQure in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in uniQure by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in uniQure by 222.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 22,406 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in uniQure by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 33,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,594 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QURE opened at $32.87 on Friday. uniQure has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $71.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.28.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

