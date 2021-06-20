Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on U shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $105.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.01. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -90.53.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Unity Software’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.11, for a total value of $685,543.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,353,883.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $22,009,859.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,179,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,023,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 939,652 shares of company stock worth $89,544,002.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 494.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.