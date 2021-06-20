Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,851,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.15% of Upland Software worth $87,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Upland Software by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,186 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Upland Software by 392.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 181,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 144,842 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Upland Software by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,102,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,576,000 after acquiring an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. Upland Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.94, a PEG ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,449,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 277,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPLD shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upland Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

