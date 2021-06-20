uPlexa (UPX) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. In the last week, uPlexa has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. uPlexa has a total market capitalization of $921,466.84 and approximately $910.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One uPlexa coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000212 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About uPlexa

uPlexa (CRYPTO:UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

