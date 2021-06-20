Vai Reaches Market Cap of $90.69 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. During the last seven days, Vai has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $90.69 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00002534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00057294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00129670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00175313 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,249.20 or 0.99624686 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $288.03 or 0.00814066 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 101,163,100 coins. Vai’s official website is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

