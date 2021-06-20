Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,050 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vale by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Vale in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vale in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $21.51 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.97.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

VALE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price objective on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vale from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

