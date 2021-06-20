Validity 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,536.00 (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for about $2.61 or 0.00007505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Validity has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. Validity has a market capitalization of $11.30 million and approximately $11,536.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.38 or 0.00409479 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Validity Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,331,968 coins and its circulating supply is 4,329,624 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

