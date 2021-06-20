Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 245.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,880 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.08% of DraftKings worth $20,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,240 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $2,779,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DraftKings by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $23,139,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $48.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.95. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

In other news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,728,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,410,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,872,655 shares of company stock worth $92,647,775. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.