Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,794 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.07% of IQVIA worth $24,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,289,380,000 after buying an additional 372,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $607,615,000 after buying an additional 69,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,242,000 after buying an additional 483,960 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $510,534,000 after buying an additional 181,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,111,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,287,000 after buying an additional 352,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IQV shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.79.

IQVIA stock opened at $239.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.57. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.18 and a 52 week high of $248.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

