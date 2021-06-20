Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,465 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $12,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,063,000 after buying an additional 1,164,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,040,000 after purchasing an additional 147,140 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,323,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,741,000 after purchasing an additional 127,910 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,747,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,072,000 after purchasing an additional 280,115 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,716,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,334,000 after purchasing an additional 155,248 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.93. 1,084,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,666. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.33.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

