Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 10.8% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.77. 562,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,298. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $158.13 and a one year high of $237.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.