Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,680 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $19,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.30. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.