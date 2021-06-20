Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Chandler Asset Management Inc.

Chandler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,655 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 17.2% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Chandler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $60,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.33. The company had a trading volume of 581,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,233. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.56. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $140.25 and a 1 year high of $228.87.

