Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Increased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $30,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,287,000. S&T Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,403,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.33. 581,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,233. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.56. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $140.25 and a twelve month high of $228.87.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.