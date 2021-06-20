Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,661 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.5% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,023,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after buying an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,558,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $5.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $382.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,211,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,118. The business’s fifty day moving average is $383.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $274.72 and a twelve month high of $391.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

