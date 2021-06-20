Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,601 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 873,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,142,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $382.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $274.72 and a 12 month high of $391.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

