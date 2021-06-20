Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 181.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 193,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 37,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 206.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 714,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,921,000 after acquiring an additional 480,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 349,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,002,000 after acquiring an additional 31,331 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,127,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,502. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.43 and a fifty-two week high of $142.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.02.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.