Vanilla Network 1-Day Volume Tops $24,217.00 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $7.52 million and $24,217.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for about $11.41 or 0.00032240 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00057294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00129670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00175313 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,249.20 or 0.99624686 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $288.03 or 0.00814066 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 824,591 coins and its circulating supply is 659,432 coins. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

