Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $919.07 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will announce $919.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $928.00 million and the lowest is $909.40 million. Ventas reported sales of $943.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year sales of $3.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on VTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Ventas stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of -226.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $59.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,257,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $482,793.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,086 shares of company stock worth $2,452,716. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 244,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 57,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 29,893 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Ventas by 9.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 32,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

