Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,124,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.30% of Veritiv worth $90,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Veritiv by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 94,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 396.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 235,818 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.49 per share, with a total value of $197,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,482.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE:VRTV opened at $55.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $867.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.01. Veritiv Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. Veritiv had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

