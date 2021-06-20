Vertcoin (VTC) Market Cap Hits $29.23 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $29.23 million and $678,251.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 19.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,936.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,150.16 or 0.06154481 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $538.79 or 0.01542202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.92 or 0.00431984 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00141221 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.83 or 0.00743716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.37 or 0.00427554 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007472 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.21 or 0.00364130 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin's total supply is 60,542,122 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin's official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

