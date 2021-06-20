Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.45.

VERX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In other Vertex news, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 21,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $391,166.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,864.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $1,580,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Vertex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 68,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vertex by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERX opened at $20.82 on Friday. Vertex has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.79.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative return on equity of 64.84% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.55 million. Vertex’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

