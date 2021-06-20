Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,105 ($27.50).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VCT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Victrex to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Victrex to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Numis Securities upgraded Victrex to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Victrex alerts:

Shares of VCT stock opened at GBX 2,478 ($32.38) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,418.84. Victrex has a 12 month low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,620 ($34.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a GBX 13.42 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Victrex’s payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

In other news, insider Martin Court acquired 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,164 ($28.27) per share, for a total transaction of £8,980.60 ($11,733.21). Also, insider Richard Armitage sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,462 ($32.17), for a total value of £31,168.92 ($40,722.39). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 427 shares of company stock valued at $927,370.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.