VINchain Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.29 Million (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 20th. VINchain has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $217,840.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VINchain has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00061691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00024528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $275.11 or 0.00772165 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00044353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00084217 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VIN is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

