VouchForMe (IPL) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. One VouchForMe coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VouchForMe has a market cap of $167,178.35 and approximately $47.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

