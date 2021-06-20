Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Holdings Increased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vulcan Materials worth $20,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of VMC opened at $165.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $111.51 and a 52 week high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.60.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.