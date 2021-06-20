WABnetwork Hits One Day Trading Volume of $553.00 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 97.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One WABnetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WABnetwork has traded up 83.4% against the US dollar. WABnetwork has a market cap of $121,191.67 and approximately $553.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00060745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00024467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.34 or 0.00768201 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00044346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00083931 BTC.

WABnetwork Profile

WABnetwork is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

