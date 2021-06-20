Wagerr (WGR) Hits Market Cap of $7.03 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for about $0.0325 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. Wagerr has a market cap of $7.03 million and $135.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007603 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00010686 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.57 or 0.00410663 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 220,182,807 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

