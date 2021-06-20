Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.2% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in Intel by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $55.67. 55,118,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,139,248. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.15. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $224.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.68.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

