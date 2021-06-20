Warp Finance Reaches Market Cap of $663,937.51 (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for about $142.05 or 0.00415434 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. Warp Finance has a market cap of $663,937.51 and $1,956.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007628 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00011278 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

