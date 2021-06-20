Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $613.21 Million

Brokerages expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to post $613.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $622.00 million. Waters reported sales of $519.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAT. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.56.

WAT stock opened at $342.71 on Friday. Waters has a 1-year low of $171.38 and a 1-year high of $348.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 91.3% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth about $492,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Waters by 128.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 87,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,804,000 after buying an additional 48,995 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in shares of Waters by 19.7% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 113,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,137,000 after buying an additional 18,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth about $436,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

