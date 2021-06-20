Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Analysts expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to announce $1.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the lowest is $1.61 billion. Watsco reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year sales of $5.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $6.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.60.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $274.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Watsco has a 1 year low of $167.79 and a 1 year high of $307.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 111.27%.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Watsco by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Watsco by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 8.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

