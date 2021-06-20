Waves Enterprise (WEST) Market Capitalization Tops $18.53 Million

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 20th. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $18.53 million and approximately $445,502.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00057619 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00137325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00176555 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.03 or 0.00865793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,868.25 or 0.99953495 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

