Wayfair (NYSE:W) vs. Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Wayfair (NYSE:W) and Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Wayfair alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Wayfair and Betterware de Mexico, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayfair 3 10 16 0 2.45 Betterware de Mexico 0 0 2 0 3.00

Wayfair currently has a consensus target price of $317.43, indicating a potential upside of 4.69%. Betterware de Mexico has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.38%. Given Betterware de Mexico’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Betterware de Mexico is more favorable than Wayfair.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wayfair and Betterware de Mexico’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayfair $14.15 billion 2.23 $185.00 million $2.14 141.68 Betterware de Mexico $340.48 million 4.37 $15.87 million $0.47 86.49

Wayfair has higher revenue and earnings than Betterware de Mexico. Betterware de Mexico is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wayfair, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Wayfair and Betterware de Mexico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayfair 3.20% -45.45% 12.20% Betterware de Mexico N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.1% of Wayfair shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Betterware de Mexico shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Wayfair shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wayfair beats Betterware de Mexico on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands. Wayfair Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Campalier, S.A. de C.V.

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.