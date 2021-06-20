West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth about $2,006,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 20,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 189,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,300,000 after purchasing an additional 82,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

WST stock opened at $352.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $330.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.76 and a 52 week high of $354.06.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

