Westpac Banking Corp Buys 8,182 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,886,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,733,000 after buying an additional 367,352 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Evergy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,492,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,413,000 after acquiring an additional 90,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,075,000 after acquiring an additional 305,188 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Evergy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,007,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,614,000 after purchasing an additional 508,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,992,000 after purchasing an additional 52,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

In related news, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $62.54 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.37.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.03%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

