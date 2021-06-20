Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,619 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334,994 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $204,694,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $147,964,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,022,000 after buying an additional 1,340,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,361,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,906 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WRK opened at $52.03 on Friday. WestRock has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

