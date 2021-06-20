Westpac Banking Corp Has $5.11 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 96.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.78.

EOG Resources stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 793.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

